Demon Lord 2099 Anime Reveals More Cast

The staff for the anime of author Daigo Murasaki and illustrator Kureta 's Demon Lord 2099 ( Maou 2099 ) light novel series announced three more cast members on Saturday.

Daisuke Namikawa plays legendary hero Graham, who became dispirited after being blessed with immortality.

Masaya Matsukaze plays demon lord Marcus, who specializes in blood magic and is the president of Ishimaru Heavy Magic Industries (IHIM).

Shizuka Itō plays Marcus' secretary Kinohara, who trained at IHIM's elite facilities.

The series will debut this fall.

Ryo Ando (episode director for 86 , series director for Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , The Witch and the Beast ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ryousuke Tanigawa (chief animation director for One Punch Man (TV 2) ) is designing the characters, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director, and Tatsuya Katō is composing the music.

©︎紫大悟・クレタ

The anime starsas Demon Lord Veltol andas Machina.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Fused Era Year 2099—Shinjuku. The dazzling prosperity of this massive city-state conceals a lurid darkness just beneath its surface. It is here—in this megalopolis that represents the pinnacle of human development—where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol makes his second coming. To rule this brave new world, he will have to take hold of the future for himself!

Kiiro Akashiro is drawing a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace + website.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.