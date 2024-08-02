News
MADKID, Hikaru Makishima Perform Theme Songs for Haigakura Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Takayama's Haigakura manga revealed a new visual and the show's theme song artists on Friday. MADKID will perform the opening theme song "Chaser" and Hikaru Makishima will perform the ending theme song "Phoenix." The website also confirmed the series will debut in October on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Asahi.
The anime will star:
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Ichiyō
- Kaito Ishikawa as Tenkō
- Lynn as Hakushurin
- Hiro Shimono as Ransaiwa
- Satoshi Hino as Sontō
- Rie Kugimiya as Kaka
- Mutsumi Tamura as Ryū
- Ayumu Murase as Heikan
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Hōryūsei
- Ryōhei Kimura as Hiki
- Ryōta Suzuki as Sanu
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Hakugō
The story is set in a secluded realm where deities and mortals both dwell. A youth named Ichiyō sets out to capture the gods who have fled and scattered all over the realm. Together with the subordinate god Tenkō, Ichiyō seeks the four evil gods who hold the key to the realm's collapse.
Junichi Yamamoto (Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics. Yū Murai (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaki Satō (Slam Dunk, Ultimate Muscle, Record of Ragnarok) is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara (Dropkick on My Devil!) is composing the music.
Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. Afer the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 16 volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).
Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.
Sources: Haigakura anime's website, Comic Natalie