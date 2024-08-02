Nintendo Switch Online Adds Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team Game on August 9

Game originally debuted in Japan in November 2005, got Switch remake in March 2020

Image courtesy of Nintendo © 2006 Pokémon. © 1995-2006 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. © 1993-2006 CHUNSOFT. Pokémon and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Nintendo

announced on Thursday that it will release theGame Boy Advance game for itsSwitch Online subscribers in the West on August 9.

The company describes the story:

All of a sudden, you've found yourself in a new world, one where you're now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon . The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That's the real mystery!

The original roguelike role-playing games Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for GBA and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for Nintendo DS debuted in Japan in November 2005 and in North America in September 2006. The Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon ( Pokémon Chō Fushigi no Dungeon ) Nintendo 3DS game, the most recent installment in Spike Chunsoft 's Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series, debuted in Japan in September 2015 and in North America in November 2015.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX , the Nintendo Switch remake of the original games, launched in March 2020.

Source: Email correspondence