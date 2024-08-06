Toei Animation Streams Animation Video for Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen- NFT Project

Toei Animation revealed the official animation promotional video for it and creative technology studio STRATA's Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen- global IP project on Tuesday. The video features the theme song "DENSHIN-SANKA" by Amatsuki .

Set in Kyoto, against the backdrop of tradition and mythology, Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen- depicts the evolution of seven characters from spirits to gods.

Masatsugu Nagasoe ( Kakegurui opening) directed and storyboarded the video. Ryuji Asami was the unit director. Keiko Tamaki ( The Executioner and Her Way of Life ) was the character designer and chief animation director. Tamaki was also the animation director along with Shūji Takahara ( YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. )

Other staff members include:

The project utilizes NFTs (non-fungible tokens) through its fan-participation content, in which the characters, who exist as X (formerly Twitter ) accounts, gain power through the support of followers.