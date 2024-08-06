×
Toei Animation Streams Animation Video for Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen- NFT Project

posted on by Joanna Cayanan & Alex Mateo
Amatsuki performs theme song

Toei Animation revealed the official animation promotional video for it and creative technology studio STRATA's Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen- global IP project on Tuesday. The video features the theme song "DENSHIN-SANKA" by Amatsuki.

Set in Kyoto, against the backdrop of tradition and mythology, Den-dono Shinden-DenDekaDen- depicts the evolution of seven characters from spirits to gods.

Masatsugu Nagasoe (Kakegurui opening) directed and storyboarded the video. Ryuji Asami was the unit director. Keiko Tamaki (The Executioner and Her Way of Life) was the character designer and chief animation director. Tamaki was also the animation director along with Shūji Takahara (YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.)

Other staff members include:

The project utilizes NFTs (non-fungible tokens) through its fan-participation content, in which the characters, who exist as X (formerly Twitter) accounts, gain power through the support of followers.

Source: Toei Animation's YouTube channel

