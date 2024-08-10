Tono to Inu Anime Reveals 4 Different Tono Voice Actors

The staff for the television anime of Rie Nishida 's Tono to Inu ( A Fearful Lord and a Cheerful Dog Live Together as Masters and Servants! ) manga announced the cast members for the title samurai character on Saturday.

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

Akio Ōtsuka as Tono

as Tono Tomokazu Sugita as Tono

Masaki Aiba as Tono

as Tono Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tono

(bottom row, left to right)

The anime will begin airing in October.

The manga centers on a samurai, once feared on the battlefield for his great skill. But after his clan came to ruin, he has since lived a quiet and humble life, his intimidating face the only proof of his previous warrior life. One day, he encounters a curious corgi dog, who he is immediately taken with, and they begin a life together.

Nishida launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Polaris manga service in March 2021. Flex Comic published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 15.