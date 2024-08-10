×
News
Tono to Inu Anime Reveals 4 Different Tono Voice Actors

posted on by Anita Tai
Akio Ōtsuka, Tomokazu Sugita, Masaki Aiba, Shunsuke Takeuchi play main lead

The staff for the television anime of Rie Nishida's Tono to Inu (A Fearful Lord and a Cheerful Dog Live Together as Masters and Servants!) manga announced the cast members for the title samurai character on Saturday.

Image via Tono to Inu's X/Twitter

The cast includes (top row, left to right):

(bottom row, left to right)

The anime will begin airing in October.

The manga centers on a samurai, once feared on the battlefield for his great skill. But after his clan came to ruin, he has since lived a quiet and humble life, his intimidating face the only proof of his previous warrior life. One day, he encounters a curious corgi dog, who he is immediately taken with, and they begin a life together.

Nishida launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Polaris manga service in March 2021. Flex Comic published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 15.

Sources: Tono to Inu's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

