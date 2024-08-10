News
Tono to Inu Anime Reveals 4 Different Tono Voice Actors
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the television anime of Rie Nishida's Tono to Inu (A Fearful Lord and a Cheerful Dog Live Together as Masters and Servants!) manga announced the cast members for the title samurai character on Saturday.
The cast includes (top row, left to right):
- Akio Ōtsuka as Tono
- Tomokazu Sugita as Tono
- Masaki Aiba as Tono
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tono
The anime will begin airing in October.
The manga centers on a samurai, once feared on the battlefield for his great skill. But after his clan came to ruin, he has since lived a quiet and humble life, his intimidating face the only proof of his previous warrior life. One day, he encounters a curious corgi dog, who he is immediately taken with, and they begin a life together.
Nishida launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Polaris manga service in March 2021. Flex Comic published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 15.
Sources: Tono to Inu's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie