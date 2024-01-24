×
Tono to Inu Manga About Retired Samurai & Corgi Gets Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rie Nishida launched manga in March 2021

Flex Comix announced on Thursday that Rie Nishida's Tono to Inu (The Lord and the Dog) manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. Nishida drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The manga centers on a fearsome samurai, once feared on the battlefield for his great skill. But after his clan came to ruin, he has since lived a quiet and humble life, his intimidating face the only proof of his previous warrior life. One day, he encounters a curious corgi dog, who he is immediately taken with, and they begin a life together.

Nishida launched the manga in Flex Comix's Comic Polaris manga service in March 2021. Flex Comix published the manga's second compiled book volume in May 2023, and will publish the third volume on February 15.

Source: Comic Natalie

