AI no Idenshi Blue Age Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

© Kyūri Yamada, Akita Shoten

The September issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that'smanga will end in two more chapters.

The manga is the second sequel manga to Yamada's AI no Idenshi manga and it launched in July 2020. The eighth compiled book volume shipped on July 8.

Yamada launched the original manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in November 2015, and ended it in August 2017. Akita Shoten published eight volumes for the manga.

The science fiction manga is set in the near future, when nearly 10% of the population are "humanoids" — human-like robotic artificial life. Humanoids are accepted as a matter of fact in society, yet they suffer from their own problems and sicknesses. The story centers on the human Hikaru Sudō, who is a doctor specializing in humanoids.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023.

The five-volume AI no Idenshi RED QUEEN sequel manga ran from 2017 to 2019.