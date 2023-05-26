AI no Idenshi Sci-Fi TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, July 7 Debut, Theme Song Artists

New visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Kyūri Yamada 's AI no Idenshi (The Genes of AI) manga revealed the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's July 7 debut on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS ' "Animeism" programming block.

©山田胡瓜（秋田書店）／AIの遺電子製作委員会2023

The site also revealed two more cast members and a new visual (pictured above). Mutsuki Iwanaka will voice Jay and Natsumi Takamori will voice Kaoru. The video above reveals and previews GReeeeN 's ending theme song "Wasurenagusa" (Forget-me-not). Aile The Shota performs the opening theme song "No Frontier."

©山田胡瓜（秋田書店）／AIの遺電子製作委員会2023

The anime starsas Hikaru Sudō andas Risa Higuchi.

Yuzo Sato ( Police in a Pod , Akagi , Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Police in a Pod , Samurai Girls , Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Police in a Pod , Laidbackers ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Takashi Ohmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) and Natsumi Tabuchi ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) are composing the music.

The science fiction manga is set in the near future, when nearly 10% of the population are "humanoids" — human-like robotic artificial life. Humanoids are accepted as a matter of fact in society, yet they suffer from their own problems and sicknesses. The story centers on the human Hikaru Sudō, who is a doctor specializing in humanoids.

Yamada launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in November 2015, and ended it in August 2017. Akita Shoten published eight volumes for the manga. The five-volume AI no Idenshi RED QUEEN sequel manga ran from 2017 to 2019, and the AI no Idenshi Blue Age second sequel manga launched in July 2020 and is ongoing.