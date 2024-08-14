I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me Manga Ends

Series debuted in September 2020, ends on August 23

Image via Amazon Japan © Kousuke Yasuda, Hakusensha

The 16th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Kōsuke Yasuda 's I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me manga will end in the next issue on August 23.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Nobukuni is in love with Sasaki, a boy who sits next to her in class. But how can she get him to notice her? A deep dive into teen magazines and heeding the advice of a cool girl in class gives Nobukuni all kinds of ideas: try to sleep cutely at her desk, flash a little skin, and kindly waft some of her pheromones in Sasaki's direction. She's not getting much of a reaction, so she fears it isn't working--little does she know he's hiding some secret feelings of his own! A delightful romantic comedy about young passion and the (awkward) act of seduction!

Yasuda launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in September 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on February 29. Seven Seas shipped the third volume on July 11 and will publish the fourth volume on September 24.

