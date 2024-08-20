News
Pacific Rim Gets Prequel Series by Legendary Pictures
posted on by Anita Tai
Entertainment news website Variety reported on Monday that Legendary Pictures is developing a Pacific Rim prequel series as part of a first-look television deal with filmmaker Eric Heisserer (Shadow and Bone, Arrival).
Heisserer and fellow Chronology founder Carmen Lewis will be responsible for developing IP-driven projects for the studio. The Pacific Rim origin story is the first project as part of the new deal.
Netflix's Pacific Rim: The Black anime series premiered in April 2021. The first season had seven half-hour episodes and debuted worldwide in March 2021.
Polygon Pictures (BLAME!, Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy) produced the 3D-animated series based on the live-action Pacific Rim films. Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson are the co-showrunners on the series by Legendary Entertainment.
Pacific Rim Uprising debuted in theaters in February 2018.
Source: Variety (Joe Otterson)