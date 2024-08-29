Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story- Smartphone Game Gets Delayed to 2025

Game first slated for release this summer

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Alterna Vvelt - Blue Exorcist Another Story- ( Alterna Vvelt: Ao no Exorcist Gaiden ) game for the Blue Exorcist franchise , announced on Wednesday that its planned release will be delayed to 2025, to further improve the game's quality. The game's staff stated that they are reconsidering the development schedule with the goal of launching the game "by the first half of 2025."

The game's staff also reported on the game's current development status, stating that most of the character creatives and voices, the worldview's cityscapes, and the scenario have been steadily produced, but it will take time to adjust the game balance and production, improve the interface, and fix other bugs.

The game was slated for release for iOS and Android this summer (the Japanese version also lists a Windows release). Pre-registration is currently ongoing. The game will get an English release.

The game is listed as a 3D action RPG. Aniplex of America describes the story:

The protagonist is an ordinary exorcist stationed at the Japanese branch of the Knights of the True Cross. They are assigned to the newly founded Special Investigations Unit and meet their partner, Adori Kureha. They will meet the other quirky members of the SIU and investigate the Hyakusai Pagoda Fire and demons of the Koreiga appearing in the city...

The game will feature returning characters from the franchise , but also new characters, including:

Original manga creator Kazue Katō supervised the draft design for the characters.

ESPIRIT previously revealed a Ao no Exorcist : Damned Chord smartphone game in 2018, but canceled the game in November 2020. Esprit instead stated in 2020 that it has started a new project that promises a Blue Exorcist smartphone MMORPG. Aniplex is listed for planning and distribution of the game.

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime premiered on January 6 and ended in its 12th episode. The show's sequel titled Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga will premiere on October 5. The Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga anime will then debut in January 2025.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.