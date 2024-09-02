Tomoya Harikawa's Stage S Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Final chapter publishes on September 8

Image via Amazon Japan © Tomoya Harikawa, Shueisha

Tomoya Harikawa announced on X/Twitter on Saturday that the Stage S manga will end in the next chapter on September 8.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Meguru Ukiyo has fallen for his childhood friend, Sara Tatsumi. One day, he stumbles across a white snake that…says it can see the future?! A promising up-and-comer makes a bold serialized debut!

The series resumed serialization in December after entering a hiatus in July 2022 due to Harikawa's health issues.

Harikawa launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in March 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 4. The fifth volume ships on September 4.

