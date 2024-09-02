News
Tomoya Harikawa's Stage S Manga Ends in Next Chapter
posted on by Anita Tai
Final chapter publishes on September 8
Tomoya Harikawa announced on X/Twitter on Saturday that the Stage S manga will end in the next chapter on September 8.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:
Meguru Ukiyo has fallen for his childhood friend, Sara Tatsumi. One day, he stumbles across a white snake that…says it can see the future?! A promising up-and-comer makes a bold serialized debut!
The series resumed serialization in December after entering a hiatus in July 2022 due to Harikawa's health issues.
Harikawa launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in March 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 4. The fifth volume ships on September 4.
Source: Tomoya Harikawa's X/Twitter account