Tomoya Harikawa's Stage S Manga Resumes on December 17

Message to the reader: When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement suffers from what I think of as Light Novel Title Syndrome. ― Message to the reader: When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement suffers from what I think of as Light Novel Title Syndrome. This is when a book is given a title that ought to be nothing more than overly descriptive but turns out to be misleading. ...