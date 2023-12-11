News
Tomoya Harikawa's Stage S Manga Resumes on December 17
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga went on hiatus in July 2022
The second 2024 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Tomoya Harikawa's Stage S manga will resume on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website on December 17.
Harikawa launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in March 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2022.
The manga went on hiatus in July 2022 due to Harikawa's health issues.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:
Meguru Ukiyo has fallen for his childhood friend, Sara Tatsumi. One day, he stumbles across a white snake that…says it can see the future?! A promising up-and-comer makes a bold serialized debut!
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump 2024 issue 2