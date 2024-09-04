Crunchyroll Adds PreCure Max Heart Anime to Streaming Library

Image via Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is now streaming the PreCure Max Heart ( Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart ) anime on its platform.

The service describes the story:

The evil and powerful Zakennar is back and Precure rises again. Without them, the Queen may be lost completely! This time, Hikari and Pullun join the two girls.

The series premiered in February 2005 as the second series in the Precure franchise, and a direct follow-up to the first Precure series Futari wa Precure / Pretty Cure .

The franchise's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5.

Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! ( Mahō Tsukai Precure! or Maho Girls Precure! ) anime, will premiere in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels on January 11, 2025 at 26:00 (effectively, January 12 at 2:00 a.m.).

The Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise in March 2023. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise's current entries. The other project was last fall's Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.





Source: Crunchyroll via WTK's X/Twitter account