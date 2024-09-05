Requiem of the Rose King's Aya Kanno Launches New Manga

Meiō no Zakuro dark fantasy centers on high schooler after encounter with underworld

Manga creator Aya Kanno launched a new semi-monthly manga titled Meiō no Zakuro (Underworld Pomegranate) in Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website on Monday.

Image via Comic Natalie © Aya Kanno, Akita Shoten

The manga centers on high school student Seiji, who once had the bad luck of falling down a well and stepping into the underworld in his childhood, and has since been cursed with bad luck. He has always been near danger, making everyone afraid to get close to him, with the exception of his one friend from childhood, Haru. When something he brought back with him from the underworld begins to activate, his life takes a strange turn.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and ended it in January 2022. Viz Media releases the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the anime in Japanese and it also streamed an English dub . The anime aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run.

Kanno launched the Requiem of the Rose King: The Queen and the Rose Knight spinoff manga in March 2022, and ended it in September 2023. Akita Shoten published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in November 2023.

Sources: Champion Cross, Comic Natalie