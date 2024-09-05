Square Enix's Manga UP! Global Announces Manga Partnership with Anime-Planet

Square Enix announced a new partnership on Tuesday between its Manga UP! Global service and online database Anime-Planet for manga distribution. Select manga chapters from popular series on Manga UP! will now be available on Anime-Planet's manga reading service for free.

Series to be featured include Fullmetal Alchemist , Black Butler , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , and more.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Manga UP! Global

Proud to be the Villainess: I'm Doomed After Stealing my Half-Sister's Fiancé and Having Her Banished

also announced on Thursday that it has added author, character designer, and illustrator's) manga on its main service.

The company describes the manga:

Once a commoner, Wellmy Ernest ascended to nobility when her mother married an earl. She tormented her same-age half-sister at home and school, stole her heirship and fiancé, and finally sold her off to the allegedly cruel Lord of Magic. It's not like her plain, meek sister could oppose. Wellmy got everything she wanted. One day, Wellmy receives an invitation to a late-night soiree from the Lord of Magic, likely to announce her sister as his fiancée. Wellmy attends with her mother and father, but what awaits them isn't the brilliant banquet they were expecting...it's a tribunal condemning them for their abuse of Wellmy's sister. Which means everything has gone just as Wellmy planned... This is the story of a lone villainess who plans to make her sister happy even if it means she's hated in return.

Manga UP! Global announced in December it was working on adding the Square Enix titles that Crunchyroll Manga previously released on its service. Crunchyroll announced in November that its web and mobile application for its ' Crunchyroll Manga' digital manga distribution service would no longer be available after December 11.

Square Enix launched the English version of its Manga UP! web manga site and app in 2022.

Square Enix launched Manga UP! for iOS and Android devices in Japan in January 2017. The Japanese version of the app uses an in-app currency that can be earned through certain actions, or purchased. The currency can then be redeemed to read a number of chapters for the manga.



Sources: E-mail correspondence, Press release