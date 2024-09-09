Konami Announces 3 More Titles for Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Game

Konami revealed three more game titles that will be included in its Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game on Sunday. The new titles included in the game are Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters , Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories , and Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories .

The game's English website also revealed that its physical edition will include one of two random Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie's Feather Duster cards. The website notes that the cards (in images below) are only available in the Americas and Europe, and that there will be a different version of the bonus cards in Japan.

Harpie's Feather Duster

Alternative Art version of Harpie's Feather Duster

Konami previously announced that the game will include Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Saikyō Duelist Senki ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists ) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 . The game will release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam , and will include over 10 Yu-Gi-Oh! games. The game will collect several early Yu-Gi-Oh! games to commemorate the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary.

Konami released the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters game in Japan for the Game Boy in 1998, and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories game released in Japan for the Game Boy and Game Boy Color in 1999. The Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories game released for the Game Boy Color in Japan in 2000, and in North America in 2002.

Konami Digital Entertainment recently announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation . The studio debuted its first animation, the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles " anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.

Sources: Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection game's English website, PR Times via Gematsu

