Chinese-Animated 'A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized' Season 2's Video Unveils More Cast, October 2 Debut

The official website for the Chinese-animated series adaptation of Kaisei Enomoto 's A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized ( Yowai 5000-nen no Sōshoku Dragon, Iware Naki Jaryū Nintei ) novel series unveiled the first full promotional video and visual for the show's second season on Wednesday, The video reveals more Japanese dub cast members, previews the anime's opening theme song "Brave one" by Fukurow note , and announces the anime's October 2 premiere date.

The new Japanese dub cast members include Haruki Ishiya as Edward, Chafūrin as Pravas, and Kōhei Amasaki as Mysterious Man.

The second season's Japanese dub will debut on the Tokyo MX channel on October 2 at 25:05 (effectively October 3 at 1:05 a.m.), and on BS Fuji on October 8. The anime will first stream on d Anime Store in Japan on October 2 at 11:00 a.m., and then on other streaming services on October 5.

will play the Asga queen Vanessa (pictured right in visual at right), andwill play Vanessa's younger sister Rosetta (left).plays the leader of a secret shadow organization "Shikkoku no Chi" (Jet Black Blood).plays a woman who is a member of "Shikkoku no Chi."

LAN Studio produced the first season, which premiered on bilibili in July 2022. bilibili began streaming the series with English subtitles in August 2022. The Japanese-dubbed version premiered in January 2023.

Crunchyroll is also streaming the series and describes the story:

Desperate to defend her village from the demon king, Reiko offers herself to a 5,000-year-old dragon for his help in exchange, but the flame-breathing beast is vegetarian and a total weakling. Together they embark on a journey to take down the demon king. With her dragon comrade, Reiko claims that she's his disciple, able to draw from his infinite powers, but is it really from him?

Kaisei launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in June 2017, and published the latest chapter in June 2020. (Kaisei has since posted several short stories to commemorate the animated adaptation.) Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Shugao in February 2018.

Murokouichi published a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine from 2018 to 2019. Square Enix published the fifth and final compiled volume in March 2020. Manga UP! is publishing the manga in English digitally.

Sources: A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized animated series' website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.