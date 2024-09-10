New Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE Film Reveals Title, Staff, May 9 Debut

A website opened on Tuesday and announced that the new Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE film is titled Gekijōban Utano☆Princesama♪ TABOO NIGHT XXXX (read as: TABOO NIGHT KISSES), and it will premiere in Japan on May 9, 2025. The website also announced the film's staff.

Takeshi Furuta ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Visual Prison ) is the film's chief director, and Akiko Seki ( Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima , Lycoris Recoil episode director) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Chinatsu Kuruhana, the original character designer of several Utano☆Princesama films and series, is again credited for the film's original character designs, and Maki Fujioka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours ) is the character designer. Hiroshi Nakajima ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours ) is the CG director, Takeshi Ōkawa ( Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours , NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is the sub CG director, and Katsuyoshi Miyajima ( Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours ) is the character modeling director.

As previously announced, Elements Garden is composing the music. Shochiku will distribute the film. Nippon Columbia is credited as the original creator with Broccoli.

The film features the QUARTET NIGHT unit and stars:

The QUARTET NIGHT unit's new single and the film's main theme song "TABOO NIGHT XXXX," and the insert song "JINN-Ω-RAY" will release on December 25.

Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours , the latest film in the franchise , opened in Japan in September 2022. The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$977,848 in current conversion) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$486,200 in current conversion) on its opening day, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019. The film crossed over one billion yen (about US$6.98 million in current conversion) in revenue on its 33rd day at the Japanese box office. The film had an encore screening in Japan in October 2023.

The franchise also has a one-hour television anime special titled Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours: Tabi no Hajimari (The Start of a Journey) that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special aired in Japan in July 2022.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019.

