Glacier Bay Books' Kickstarter Campaign for Arata Imai's Flash Point Manga Reaches Goal

Campaign with US$27,000 goal also includes reprint of Imai's F manga

Image via Taco Che © Arata Imai, Glacier Bay Books

Flash Point

SPRING TIDES

crowdfunding campaign for its English release of'smanga, and the reprint of Imai'smanga and Andrew White'spoetic-comic, has reached its US$27,000 goal on Sunday, four days before the campaign ends on September 19. As of press time, the campaign has received US$27,099 from 339 backers. The campaign started on August 21.

Glacier Bay Books stated on its campaign page that all three books are ready for printing, and it will send the titles to the printer as soon as the campaign concludes and the company has finalized the print run.

Imai's Flash Point manga will have 248 pages in A5 format softcover with french flaps, and its back matter includes an interview with Imai.

The compiled Flash Point manga launched in August 2023. Glacier Bay Books describes its story:

FLASH POINT, the stunning new award-winning modern political manga from Imai Arata about viral conspiracy theories, social media lynching, and the 2022 assassination of former prime minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo. Flash Point is translated by award-winning translator and manga historian Ryan Holmberg and features an interview with the author.

Glacier Bay Books originally published the English edition of Arata Imai 's F manga in 2021.