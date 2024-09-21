Blue Box Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

A stage presentation for the television anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga at the Kyoto International Manga Anime Fair (KyoMAF) event on Saturday revealed three more cast members.

The new cast includes (from left to right in above image):

Shōgo Sakata as Ryōsuke Nishida

as Ryōsuke Nishida Anna Nagase as Nagisa Funami

as Nagisa Funami Asaki Yuikawa as Niina Shimazaki

Image via Blue Blox anime's website ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime will debut on television in Japan on October 3 at 11:56 p.m., and will air onand 28 affiliated networks. The series will stream onstarting on October 4 (Japan time). While thedebut will be after the television debut, thedebut will stream the first two episodes. The series will also stream on more than 25 other streaming services in Japan after each episode's television airing.will stream the anime weekly starting on October 3, although it added release dates may vary by country.

The anime stars:

Yūichirō Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) is designing the characters. Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

Official HiGE DANdism is performing the opening theme song "Same Blue," and Eve is performing the ending theme song "Teenage Blue."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on August 2, and will publish the 17th volume on October 4. Viz Media published the manga's 11th volume physically on July 2, and will publish the 12th volume on October 1. The manga has more than 5 million copies in circulation.



Source: Stage presentation livestream at KyoMAF