Kyoto Animation Reveals Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Film for 2025

Kyoto Animation revealed during a 2025 lineup livestream on Saturday that it is producing a film for the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid franchise titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid : A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved ( Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon : Samishigariya no Ryū ). The film will open in 2025.

Tatsuya Ishihara ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S ; Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! ) will direct the anime. The film will feature returning cast members Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yūki Kuwahara as Tohru, and Maria Naganawa as Kanna.

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. The manga moved to Manga Action in February 2024 when Monthly Action ended publication.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the anime's second season, premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime received a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that includes an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S shipped in January 2022.

The manga has also inspired numerous spinoff manga ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life ), which Seven Seas is also releasing in English.