Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Anime to Add Unaired Episode on Home Video

The official website for the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S anime announced on Thursday that the anime will get a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that will include an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S will ship on January 19, 2022. The website posted a commercial:

Volume S will also include all 13 episodes of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Short Animation Series ( Mini Dora ) anime shorts , all 3 episodes of Mini Dora SP, and a new fifth exclusive bonus Mini Dora EX episode.

The first three Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes will each include three episodes and an exclusive bonus Mini Dora EX episode. The fourth and final regular volume will contain the final set of episodes as well as a fourth exclusive bonus Mini Dora EX episode.

The anime is the second season based on Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga.

The anime premiered on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside of Asia.. A series of short anime titled Mini Dora began streaming on Kyoto Animation 's YouTube channel on April 7.

The returning cast includes:

Tomomi Mineuchi is voicing the new character Ilulu. fhána performs the opening theme song "Ai no Supreme" and Super Chorogons perform the ending theme song "Maid With Dragons."

Tatsuya Ishihara ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Sound! Euphonium ) is directing the anime's second season. The late Yasuhiro Takemoto ( Amagi Brilliant Park , The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya , Hyōka , Lucky Star ), who directed the anime's first season, is credited as the series director. Yuka Yamada ( Neo Angelique Abyss , Samurai Warriors , Umi Monogatari ) is returning to oversee the series' scripts, and Miku Kadowaki ( Amagi Brilliant Park , Beyond the Boundary ) is returning to design the characters. Nobuaki Maruki ( Amagi Brilliant Park ) is returning as the chief animation director.

Shōko Ochiai ( Tsurune ) is the art director, replacing the late Mikiko Watanabe . Norihiro Tomiita ( A Silent Voice ) is returning as the 3D director, and Joji Unoguchi ( Violet Evergarden: The Movie ) is returning as the 3D artist. Hiroki Ueda is the compositing director of photography. Azumi Hata ( Free! -Take Your Marks- ) is the color key artist. Yota Tsuruoka is returning to direct the sound, and Masumi Itou is returning to compose the music at Lantis .

Kyoto Animation is returning to produce the anime. The "S" in the show's second season title stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts."

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English. The manga has also inspired several spinoff series.

The series inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.