Thunderbirds, Doctor Who Voice Actor David Graham Dies

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Peppa Pig voice actor was 99

Deadline and BBC reported on Saturday that voice actor David Graham has died. He was 99.

Graham is perhaps best known as Daleks in Doctor Who and as the voice of Grandpa Pig in the Peppa Pig animated series.

He voiced Parker in the Thunderbirds series and films. He also voiced Gordon Tracy and Brains in the franchise. He was the only original cast member to return for the 2015 Thunderbirds Are Go! remake of the show.

The official X/Twitter account for the late Gerry Anderson, who was the creator of Thunderbirds, posted a statement on Graham's passing:

Graham also voiced a Doctor in Dominion Tank Police and Snork in Tanoshii Moomin Ikka.

Graham was born in London and was a radar mechanic in World War II. After the war he attended theater school in New York, and after returning to the U.K. he worked in repertory theatre before working on the first Doctor Who.

Sources: Deadline (Caroline Frost), BBC (Helen Bushby)

