Fantasian Neo Dimension Game Debuts on December 5
posted on by Anita Tai
RPG from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, series composer Nobuo Uematsu
Square Enix announced during Sony's streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that the Fantasian Neo Dimension role-playing game by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and series composer Nobuo Uematsu will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on December 5. Pre-orders are open now.
Square Enix describes the story:
Assume the role of Leo, as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.
Sakaguchi's Mistwalker studio released the Fantasian game for Apple Arcade in April 2021. Uematsu (Final Fantasy video game franchise, Chrono Trigger) composed the soundtrack for the game.