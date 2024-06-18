×
Square Enix Announces New Fantasian Neo Dimension Game by Final Fantasy Creator, Composer

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches in winter for Switch, PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Square Enix announced on Tuesday during the Nintendo Direct livestream a new role-playing game titled Fantasian Neo Dimension by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and series composer Nobuo Uematsu:

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in Winter 2024.

Square Enix describes the story:

Assume the role of Leo, as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.

Sakaguchi's Mistwalker studio released the Fantasian game for Apple Arcade in April 2021. Uematsu (Final Fantasy video game franchise, Chrono Trigger) composed the soundtrack for the game.

Sources: Nintendo Direct livestream, Square Enix's YouTube channel

