Sonic X Shadow Generations Game Adds Keanu Reeves in Movie Pack on December 12

Sega announced during Sony 's streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that the Sonic X Shadow Generations game will feature Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow in the " Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack on December 12.

The pack is inspired by scenes from the live-action film.

Sega 's Sonic Central stream for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise revealed a trailer for the Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings animated web series, a 3-part prologue for the game, on Tuesday.

Sega will release the game on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the tor PC and 3DS.