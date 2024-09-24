News
Sonic X Shadow Generations Game Adds Keanu Reeves in Movie Pack on December 12
posted on by Anita Tai
Sega announced during Sony's streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that the Sonic X Shadow Generations game will feature Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack on December 12.
The pack is inspired by scenes from the live-action film.
Sega's Sonic Central stream for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise revealed a trailer for the Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings animated web series, a 3-part prologue for the game, on Tuesday.
Sega will release the game on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations, remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.
Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the tor PC and 3DS.