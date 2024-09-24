×
News
Sonic X Shadow Generations Game Adds Keanu Reeves in Movie Pack on December 12

posted on by Anita Tai
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack' inspired by scenes from live-action film

Sega announced during Sony's streamed State of Play presentation on Wednesday that the Sonic X Shadow Generations game will feature Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow in the "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack on December 12.

The pack is inspired by scenes from the live-action film.

Sega's Sonic Central stream for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise revealed a trailer for the Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings animated web series, a 3-part prologue for the game, on Tuesday.

Sega will release the game on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations, remastered and expanded. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. Sega later released the tor PC and 3DS.

