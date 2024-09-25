Super Mario Party Jamboree Game Streams New Overview Trailer

Game launches for Switch on October 17

Nintendo revealed a new overview trailer for the Super Mario Party Jamboree game, a new game in the Mario Party series, on Tuesday.

The trailer reviews the game's different modes, minigames, motion control features, and the return of fan-favorite stages from previous games.

The game will feature over 110 minigames across seven boards: Goomba Lagoon, Roll 'em Raceway, Rainbow Galleria, Mega Wiggler's Tree Party, King Bowser's Keep, Mario's Rainbow Castle from the original Mario Party for Nintendo 64, and Western Land from Mario Party 2 . Players can choose between 22 playable characters. There is also a new Koopathlon mode that allows 20 players to compete online.

The game also includes a 3-month Nintendo Online membership for those who purchase the game before March 31.

The game will debut on Nintendo Switch on October 17.

Nintendo released the Mario Party Superstars. game for Switch in October 2021.

Super Mario Party launched for Switch in October 2018.

Mario Party is a game series, originally developed by Hudson Soft and published by Nintendo , which features characters from Nintendo 's Super Mario Bros. game series. In the games, players participate in mini-games and party games.