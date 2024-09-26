Dragon Quest III HD-2D Game's Latest Video Highlights Monster Arenas

The Microsoft Japan Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast livestream on Thursday revealed a new video for the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game. The video gives an overview of various aspects of the game and introduces the new monster wrangler vocation and monster arenas.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on November 14.

Square Enix also revealed "HD-2D" remakes for Dragon Quest I & II for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows, scheduled for release in 2025.

In May 2021, Square Enix announced the "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game, with plans for a simultaneous worldwide release "on home consoles."

The "HD-2D" art style evokes sprite-based art, but with 3D backgrounds and dynamic lighting and effect, similar in style to Square Enix 's earlier Octopath Traveler game.

Chunsoft developed the third Dragon Quest game, and Enix published the game for the Famicom in 1988. Since then, Enix/ Square Enix have ported the first three games in the series to multiple platforms, including the Super Famicom, the Game Boy Color, Wii, and smartphones. The first three Dragon Quest games launched on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in August 2017, and got releases on the Switch in September 2019 worldwide.