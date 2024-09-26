Live-Action Solitary Gourmet Film Reveals More Cast

The official website for the live-action film of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga revealed more cast members for the film on Friday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Joe Odagiri (top row, leftmost in image above) as the proprietor of the Chinese noodle restaurant Sincérité

Yuki Uchida (top row, center left) as Shiho, a woman who lives in the community of South Koreans in an island that Gorō wanders into

Hayato Isomura (top row, center right) as Nakagawa, a young man who helps out Gorō

Anne (top row, rightmost) as Chiaki Matsuo, the daughter of Gorō's ex-girlfriend Sayuki, and the woman who calls Goro to France for her grandfather Ichirō

Sansei Shiomi (bottom row, left) as Ichirō Matsuo, Chiaki's grandfather and Sayuki's father, who lives with Chiaki in Paris

Takehiro Murata (bottom row, right) as Takiyama, Gorō's work colleague

The film is based on the manga's live-action series. The series' lead actoris again starring the film, while also directing the film, and co-writing alongside Yoshihiro Taguchi. The film will open on January 10. The film will also screen at the Tokyo International Film Festival, which runs from October 28 to November 6.

The film is part of the Kodoku no Gourmet Project, which celebrates the series' 12 years of broadcast and TV Tokyo 's 60th anniversary. The staff also announced Sorezore no Kodoku no Gourmet (To Each Their Own Solitary Gourmet), a program that will air beginning on October 4. The omnibus series will follow various main characters (besides Yutaka Matsushige 's Gorō, who was the main character in all the previous projects) on their own culinary journeys.

Both the Kodoku no Gourmet live-action series and original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's 10th season premiered in October 2022.

The franchise also had a six-episode live-action mini-series project titled Kodoku no Gourmet ~Oishii kedo Horo Nigai... Inagashira Gorō no Sainan~ (Solitary Gourmet ~It's Tasty But Slightly Bitter... Gorō Inagashira's Misfortune~) that debuted on the Paravi and Hikari TV streaming services in March to April 2022.

Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi first serialized the Kodoku no Gourmet manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi handled the story, and Taniguchi drew the art. Fusosha published the first collected volume in 1997. Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. Taniguchi died in February 2017.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon will release the manga in English. The company had said the manga will "most likely" debut in spring 2021, but the series is now listed as debuting on Dec 17, 2024.

The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017.