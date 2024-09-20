A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Film, Solitary Gourmet Live-Action Film Screen at Tokyo Int'l Film Fest

Festival takes place from October 28 - November 6

The staff for screenwriter Jukki Hanada , music video production group Hurray! , and 100Studio 's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers ( Sūfunkan no Yell o ) announced on Friday that the film will screen at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), which runs from October 28 to November 6. The film will screen in the festival's "Animation Selection."

The Tokyo International Film Festival additionally announced its "Gala Selection" lineup on Friday, which reveals that the selection will include the live-action film of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga. The trailer below titles the film The Gourmand: The Solitary Gourmet .

The 37th Tokyo International Film Festival trailer below also previews the "Animation Selection" category, which also lists films such as The Colors Within , Ghost Cat Anzu , Look Back , Make a Girl , Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window , Kurayukaba , and a 50th anniversary 4K remaster screening of Space Battleship Yamato , among others.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

A Few Moments of Cheers

opened in Japan on June 14.

The film's story begins when a high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

Rock band Frederic performs the film's theme song "Cyan."

Jukki Hanada penned the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium , the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!! , and also Toei Animation 's latest original anime Girls Band Cry .

Music video creator trio Hurray! collaborated with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ directed the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art designer. Noriyoshi Konuma was the sound director, and Tomoyuki Kono was in charge of music. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi composed the songs that appear in the film.

Sources: Press release, TIFF