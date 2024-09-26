Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Unveils 2nd Promo Video

Game launches on October 24

Koei Tecmo started streaming the second promotional video for the Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 REMAKE strategy game on Thursday.

The game will release on October 24 in English digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam . The game will release on the same day in Europe and Japan.

Koei Tecmo Games first announced the remake in September 2023 with an initial early 2024 release, but the company later delayed the game.

The remake will be based on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit expanded edition of the game, along with the "All Officers Play" and "All Periods Scenarios" features. It will feature graphical and game system upgrades. The map system has also been completely redesigned using a hex grid system and have added factors for combat including weather, terrain, and visibility.

The original game first debuted for the PC in Japan back in 2001, followed by releases for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable. The game was released in North America in 2003. Koei Tecmo also released an expanded edition of the game, Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit . The expansion is available in North America on Steam , but only with Japanese and Chinese language support.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV , the latest main game in the franchise , launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America in February 2020. Koei Tecmo Games released the game in Japan in January 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch.

