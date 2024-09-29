D.N.Angel Creator Yukiru Sugisaki's New Series Launches in November

Teaser image features wing

The official X/Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine announced on Tuesday that D.N.Angel creator Yukiru Sugisaki 's new project will launch in the January 2025 issue on November 22.

The magazine also released an image featuring the shadow of a wing over a painting frame and a signed card. The image also teases: "ending the long period of silence, the time of awakening is approaching."

Image via Amazon Japan © Yukiru Sugisaki, Kadokawa

D.N.Angel

Monthly Asuka

Monthly Asuka

Kadokawa

Sugisaki launched themanga inin 1997. The series went on hiatus in 2005 and returned in 2008, but Sugisaka did not conclude the story. The manga resumed inin May 2018. The manga ended in January 2021.released the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume in June 2021. published the manga's first 13 volumes in North America.later picked up the license but also only released 13 volumes in English.

The manga's story centers on a 14-year-old boy named Daisuke Niwa who tries to declare his love to the girl of his dreams but fails. Instead, whenever he thinks about the girl, he transforms into the legendary phantom thief known as Dark Mousy.

Xebec studio adapted D.N.Angel into a television anime series in 2003. A.D. Vision and Discotek Media released the anime in North America.

Tokyopop has also released Sugisaki's Brain Powered , Rizelmine , and The Candidate for Goddess manga in English ( Viz Media later picked up Rizelmine ). The Candidate for Goddess and Rizelmine also inspired anime adaptations. ADV Manga released Sugisaki's Lagoon Engine and Lagoon Engine Einsatz manga in English ( Viz Media later picked up the license to the former).

Sources: Monthly Asuka 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.