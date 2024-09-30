Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game's Release Delayed to 2025

Delay due to implementation of rollback netcode in game

Image via Arc System Works ©P98-24©V・N・M ©bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact

Hunter X Hunter

The official website forGames and Eighting's2D 3v3 fighting game , based on'smanga, announced on Monday that the game's release will be delayed to 2025.

The delay is due to the implementation of rollback netcode in the game. Rollback netcode is a mechanism that makes it difficult to feel the lag during online matches, and it reduces the effects of the communication environment during matches.

The game was originally slated for release this year, and will launch for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The game's playable characters include Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi, Uvogin, Chrollo, Feitan, and Meruem.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English last October. Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/Twitter.

Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization. Shueisha announced in August that the manga will resume in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 45th issue this year, on October 7.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.