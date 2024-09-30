News
Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game's Release Delayed to 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The delay is due to the implementation of rollback netcode in the game. Rollback netcode is a mechanism that makes it difficult to feel the lag during online matches, and it reduces the effects of the communication environment during matches.
The game was originally slated for release this year, and will launch for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
The game's playable characters include Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi, Uvogin, Chrollo, Feitan, and Meruem.
Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English last October. Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4. Togashi has been teasing updates for upcoming chapters of the manga with posts on X/Twitter.
Togashi revealed in March 2023 that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization. Shueisha announced in August that the manga will resume in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 45th issue this year, on October 7.
The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.
Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.
Sources: Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact game's website, 4Gamer (或鷹)