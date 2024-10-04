Bananya Around the World Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Song, October 21 Debut

The official website for Bananya Around the World , the third season from the Bananya television anime, unveiled its main promotional video and main visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals that Akira Ishida is narrating the anime, reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Across Universe" by BPM15Q, and reveals the anime's October 21 premiere date.

Image via Comic Natalie © Bananya Lovers

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Bananya Lovers

will stream the anime.

In the new season, the title character Bananya meets a new, smaller Bananya named Baby Sweet and embarks on adventures throughout the world.

Yūki Kaji returns to voice various characters including Bananya and the new character Manuru. Ayumu Murase returns, this time to voice Baby Sweet and other characters.

Kyō Yatate ( Sockie's Frontier Quest ) is also returning to direct the anime, although this time at TMS Entertainment Studio 6 and Lesprit . Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter) is overseeing the scripts again, and writing the scripts this time with Sei Yoshitsuki ( Nyaaaanvy ).

Q-LiA launched the Bananya mascot character in 2015. Crunchyroll then streamed the second season in fall 2019 worldwide except Asia, and it describes the story:

There are still many mysterious creatures in this universe that we don't know about. On a distant planet, one mysterious species has come into existence. They are known as “Bananyas.” What sort of planet do the Bananyas come from, and what sort of life do they lead? And what if they began to dream about coming to Earth someday?