Jacksonville's WasabiCon Postponed to November 22-24 Due to Hurricane Milton

Event was originally planned for this weekend

The official X/Twitter account for the WasabiCon 2024 event revealed on Thursday that the event is postponed until November 22-24 due to Hurricane Milton. The event was planned to take place at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida from October 11-13.

The staff for the convention stated that regarding the reason for the postponement:

If we moved forward with the convention this weekend, it would exclude many of those fans who are no longer in a position to join us for our annual gathering. This morning we met with the team at Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center and decided, together, that we want to make sure we have the opportunity to welcome EVERYONE. Thus, WasabiCon will be moving to the weekend of November 22-24, 2024.

The staff added, "All exhibitors and ticket holders will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new dates, or to transfer to WasabiCon 2025." The staff later added in another post that it can confirm that refunds are also an option, and that refunds will include all processing fees so ticketholders will receive 100% of the amount paid in refund.

The event had announced earlier this month that it would host voice actor Mitsuaki Madono at this year's event. Madono's appearance would mark the first time a voice actor from Japan will attend the convention. Madono stated on X/Twitter on Friday that he wants to go to the postponed event on November 22-24 so he can encourage everyone and help heal those suffering form the hurricane. He stated, "I will definitely come so please wait for me."

Source: WasabiCon's X/Twitter account (link 2)