Jacksonville's WasabiCon Hosts Voice Actor Mitsuaki Madono at 2024 Event

Image courtesy of WasabiCon

WasabiCon announced on Wednesday that it will host voice actor Mitsuaki Madono at this year's event.

Madono is known for his role as Kon in Bleach , Kanami Ougi in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Sorata Arisugawa in the X anime, and numerous others.

He is also known for his role as Tōru Adachi in Persona 4 , F. Novartis in The Legend of Heroes , Harry Olson in the Atelier Ayesha ~Tasogare no Daichi no Renkinjutsushi~ game, and other games.

The event will also host Erica Lindbeck , Kimiko Glenn , Ryan Colt Levy , Suzie Yeung , and Zach Aguilar .

Madono's appearance will mark the first time a voice actor from Japan will attend the convention.

WasabiCon 2024 will take place at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida from October 11-13.



Source: Press release