Crunchyroll Reveals October Debut for Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness Visual Novel, Trailer for My Hero Academia: Battleground Game

Company plans to have 35 game titles in its Game Vault by end of year

Crunchyroll revealed at its industry panel at New York Comic Con on Friday that it will release the PSYCHO-PASS : Mandatory Happiness visual novel as a Game Vault title later in October. The company will also release Moonstone Island as a Game Vault title in November. Game Vault titles are a free library of mobile games for Mega and Ultimate Fan subscribers.

Crunchyroll also revealed a new trailer for My Hero Academia : Battleground from Gamefam Studios. The game will be the first anime game on Roblox . Crunchyroll stated the game will "launch soon."

Crunchyroll had announced in June that was expanding its library of mobile games with 15 more titles, including Steins;Gate , Corpse Party , The Quintessential Quintuplets : Memories of a Quintessential Summer , and PSYCHO-PASS : Mandatory Happiness . Other games on the service include Yohane the Parhelion – NUMAZU in the MIRAGE and River City Girls 2 .

Crunchyroll plans to have 35 titles for its Game Vault service by the end of the year.

Source: Press release