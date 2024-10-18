'Go For It, Nakamura!' Anime Reveals New Video, Staff, 2025 Debut, Crunchyroll Streaming

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Syundei 's Go for It, Nakamura! ( Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) boys-love manga revealed a new video for the anime on Saturday. The video reveals the anime will debut in 2025.

Crunchyroll additionally announced at New York Comic Con on Friday that it will stream the anime in 2025 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

English-subtitled version



The official website and Crunchyroll also both revealed a key visual for the anime.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Nakamura-kun!! Animation Project

The website additionally revealed the anime's staff.

Aoi Umeki ( Pop Team Epic ) is directing the anime and also writing the scripts and designing the characters. Drive is animating the series. Naoki Yoshibe ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director) is the assistant director, and Yasuko Aoki ( Phantom of the Idol , Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister ) of Studio Monado is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Ayana Tsujita ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include

The anime will have a stage presentation at the AGF 2024 event on November 9.

Syundei first published the original Go for It, Nakamura! manga as a short in Opera in December 2014, but began publishing new chapters in the magazine in June 2015. Akaneshinsha published one compiled book volume for the manga in May 2017.

Seven Seas licensed the romantic comedy manga, and it describes the story:

Nakamura is a shy boy who falls in love at first sight with one of his classmates–his dreamy high school classmate, Hirose. But there's a problem: they haven't met yet. And Nakamura is a total klutz who might bungle things before they even begin!

Syundei launched a sequel titled Go for It Again, Nakamura! ( Motto Ganbare! Nakamura-kun!! ) in Akaneshinsha 's boys-love anthology Opera in June 2017. Akaneshinsha published the manga's volume in August 2021. Seven Seas published the sequel.

The manga is slated to resume this winter on the Comiplex web manga site.