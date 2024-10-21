Misao Inagaki Launches New Manga About Horror YouTuber Omagatoki Film on November 18

Inagaki to launch Omagatoki FILM Mienai Mono ga Mieru Toki manga

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Kadokawa 's Comic Alunna , a supplemental magazine for Comic Flapper magazine, revealed on October 17 that Misao Inagaki will launch a new manga titled Omagatoki FILM Mienai Mono ga Mieru Toki (Omagatoki FILM: The Moment When the Invisible Things Become Visible) in the magazine's next issue on November 18. The manga is about the YouTuber group Omagatoki FILM, a group who visits haunted spots and abandoned houses, and records the spiritual manifestations they experience.

Image via Comic Alunna magazine's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa

The magazine teases the manga: "What is the truth behind the recorded spiritual manifestations? What happens behind the scenes?"

Writer Hiroshi Takahashi and Inagaki launched the two-volume The Ring manga, an adaptation of Kōji Suzuki 's Ring horror novel, in 1999. Dark Horse licensed and released the manga in English in one long volume in 2003.

Kadokawa 's Comic Alunna supplemental magazine launched in 2022. The magazine mainly focuses on manga by notable online influencers and creators.

Source: Comic Alunna's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.