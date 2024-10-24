News
Manga UP! Adds 404 Demons, The Duke's Daughter Tiaresia Takes Revenge, More Manga in English
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Also: Teacher, we will destroy the world!, Re:ZERO: Chapter 2: A Week at the Mansion, Re:Zero: The Frozen Bond
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service added five new manga titles this month.Title: 404 Demons (Shihyakushiki)
Author: Mochi
Release date: October 12
Synopsis:
During the Edo period, the gods tasked Momotaro with exterminating demons that possessed and drained human life force with parasitic “bugs.” Alongside his loyal vassals—Kensuke, Saruhiko, and Yukijiro—Momotaro fought valiantly until one day, a powerful demon nearly annihilated them all. On the verge of death, a god spoke out: "Momotaro, you must strike that demon down. Power will accumulate in a peach from which you shall be reborn. Choose a vassal whom I'll make immortal to protect you during your slumber."
Centuries later, in the modern Reiwa era, the newly reincarnated Momotaro awakens… in the body of a chicken?! From Mochi, the creator of "Cuticle Detective Inaba" and "The Witch's Servant and the Demon Lord's Horn", comes a thrilling Japanese-style reincarnation fantasy!
Title: The Duke's Daughter Tiaresia Takes Revenge (Kōshaku Reijō Tiaresia no Fukushū: Akuma no Chikara, Okarishimasu)
Author(s): Maine Kanade (original story), poporucha (original character design), Ichigo Shiraki (art)
Release date: October 20
Synopsis:
Queen Kristian was framed by her half-sister and executed at just 16 years old. Another sixteen years have passed since then, and the daughter of a duke is about to make her societal debut—her name is Tiaresia. Always close at hand is her loyal servant, growing more impatient by the day. In truth, this handsome servant is a demon, waiting to reap the rewards of a magical contract made with Tiaresia—the reincarnated former queen Kristian. Together, they plan to exact a calculated and tragic revenge.
Title: Teacher, we will destroy the world! (Sensei! Boku-tachi ga Sekai o Horoboshimasu.)
Author: Kina Kobayashi
Release date: October 24
Synopsis:
Teachers are entrusted with the sacred duty of guiding and protecting their students—but not undercover assassin Mr. Solo. In a world where magic users and non-users coexist, he walks a solitary path as the wizard hitman “Number Zero.” His latest mission: pose as a magic instructor for the unruly, bottom-tier, second-year students of Class D. To complicate things, he's saddled with a new partner—a transfer student with the same deadly assignment. As they pursue dangerous student targets, unexpected twists arise in this exciting magic school fantasy!
The manga's English version is a new original version for Manga UP! Global.
Title: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 2: A Week at the Mansion (Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Dai-Ni-Shō: Yashiki no Ishūkan-hen)
Author(s): Tappei Nagatsuki (original creator), Shinichirō Ōtsuka (original character design), Makoto Fugetsu (art)
Release date: October 25
Synopsis:
What you forget, I'll always remember. Using his ability to repeat past events, a power named "Return by Death," Subaru has saved the half-elf girl Emilia from a grim fate. However, his celebration is violently cut short. Subaru now wakes up in a large mansion, unsure of whether time has moved forward. Greeting him are the maid sisters Ram and Rem, whose verbal jabs sting with every word. It's a chance for a new life, but is Subaru in more danger than he realizes?
Yen Press also publishes the manga in English.
Title: Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, The Frozen Bond (Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Hyōketsu no Kizuna)
Author(s): Tappei Nagatsuki (original creator), Shinichirō Ōtsuka (original character design), Minori Tsukahara (art)
Release date: October 25
Synopsis:
Before Return by Death, a Fateful Tale Woven by Girl and Spirit Deep within the isolated Great Elior Forest, a freezing land covered in snow and ice, lives a girl feared for her resemblance to the legendary Witch of Jealousy. She is the half-elf Emilia, her only company a cat-like spirit named Puck. Both are similarly spurred by duty and guilt, yet the two never grow closer. In this world, the days seem as if they're an unchanging eternity, but the trials awaiting them are merciless like hellfire…
Yen Press also publishes the manga in English.
Source: Email correspondence
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.