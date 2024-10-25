Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Excel Saga, Zebra Manga

2 manga added for week of October 25 new releases

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday two new manga releases for the week of October 25 for its new e-bookstore service " emaqi ."

Image courtesy of Orange

Orange Inc.

Across is an ideologically driven secret society that is focused on the goal of eliminating corruption from a corrupt world. First, they will conquer the city of Fukuoka. After that, the world.

adds'smanga and describes the story:

Rikudou launched Excel Saga in Young King Ours in 1996, and ended it after 15 years in 2011 with 27 compiled book volumes. The manga inspired an anime series that ran from 1999 to 2000.

Viz Media published the manga in English in North America from 2003 to 2014, and ADV Films released the anime version.



Image courtesy of Orange

Orange Inc.

Zebra

"I hadn't known in this world of slaves and cattle... there was another world beneath that..." It all started with the arrival of an email. Attached were photos of a friend's disfigured face and a pair of extracted ribs. What started as a simple honey trap for a quick and easy cash grab turns into a nightmare when Tatsuo accidentally ensnares a yakuza. Now, as his life plummets into chaos, a mysterious entity known as "Zebra" emerges. But who—or what—is this Zebra?

also adds's) manga and describes the story:

Obata launched the Shimauma manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine in 2010.

The series was adapted into a live-action film in May 2016 starring Kyoko Hinami .

Obata also published a spinoff of Tetsuya Tsutsui 's Prophecy ( Yokokuhan ) manga titled Yokokuhan: The Copycat . Obata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine, and moved it to Young Jump in March 2015. Obata ended the manga in August 2015, and Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in the same month.

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

