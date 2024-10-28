Shojo Fight's Yoko Nihonbashi Plans to Launch New Manga Next Year

Image via Amazon Japan © Yoko Nihonbashi, Kodansha

Shōjo Fight manga creator Yoko Nihonbashi announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday a new series is in the planning stages for next year. It will run simultaneously with Shōjo Fight . Nihonbashi also stated they plan for Shōjo Fight to enter a bimonthly release schedule until the end of the series, as it will take priority over the new series.

Kodansha publishes Shōjo Fight in English and describes the story:

Ever since that day, Neri Oishi's resolved not to make friends. She's fifteen years old and plays volleyball at Hakuunzan Private Academy Middle School, which is known for producing top players of the sport. Neri's doing everything she can to hold herself back, including hiding that she was the captain of a team that took second place in a national tournament when she was in elementary school. While she's immersed in this team sport, why should Neri have to kill herself? What keeps her from quitting volleyball in spite of that? Get ready for an ensemble volleyball drama!

The series entered a six-month hiatus in 2020 due to the author's poor health.

Nihonbashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2005, and Kodansha published the 18th volume in January 2022. Kodansha Comics published the 18th volume in English in May 2022. The manga bundled an anime DVD with the sixth volume in October 2009. The manga now runs on the Comic Days platform after Evening ceased publication in February 2023, and is published irregularly.

