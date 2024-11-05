Jun Shindo's 'rights' Manga Ends with 3rd Volume

Third compiled book volume to ship on November 15

The December issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Tuesday that Jun Shindo 's rights manga will end in the third compiled book volume, which goes on sale on November 15.

The survival action manga is set in the not so distant future, where a new virus that turns humans into zombies has spread around the world. Despite plans of wiping out the zombies with weapons of mass destruction, the zombies still roam the world, spreading fear among humans. Months and years pass, and a zombie hunter named Niki travels around the world with his partner. Niki faces a horde of mutated zombies, psycho zombies, and odd zombie "creatures" as he tries to find a place to live peacefully.

Shindo launched the series on Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app and website service in April 2023.

Shindo launched the Red Eyes manga in 1999. The manga was serialized in Kodansha 's Magazine Great magazine, then on Magazine E-no . The manga then moved to Monthly Shōnen Magazine + in October 2011, after Magazine E-no ceased publication in June 2011. Comic Days started publishing the manga online in August 2018.

Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2000, and its 26th volume in March 2022.