Red Eyes's Jun Shindo Launches New Manga

Survival action, zombie apocalypse rights manga launches on Tuesday

Manga author Jun Shindo launched a new manga titled rights in Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app and website service on Tuesday.

© KODANSHA Ltd., Jun Shindo

The survival action manga is set in the not so distant future, where a new virus that turns humans into zombies has spread around the world. Despite plans of wiping out the zombies with weapons of mass destruction, the zombies still roam the world, spreading fear among humans. Months and years pass, and a zombie hunter named Niki travels around the world with his partner. Niki faces a horde of mutated zombies, psycho zombies, and odd zombie "creatures" as he tries to find a place to live peacefully.

Shindo launched the Red Eyes manga in 1999. The manga was serialized in Kodansha 's Magazine Great magazine, then on Magazine E-no . The manga then moved to Monthly Shōnen Magazine + in October 2011, after Magazine E-no ceased publication in June 2011. Comic Days started publishing the manga online in August 2018.

Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2000, and its 26th volume in March 2022.

Source: Comic Days