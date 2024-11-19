Merman in My Tub's Itokichi Launches New Manga

Oni no Katekyo ni Narimashita. manga launches on Web Action website on December 6

Oni no Katekyo ni Narimashita.

Futabasha

This year's 23rd issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creatorwill launch a new manga titled(I Became the Ogre's Home Tutor) in's Web Action manga website on December 6.

Itokichi launched the Merman in My Tub ( Orenchi no Furo Jijō ) four-panel manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine in 2011, and ended the series in February 2020. Kadokawa published the eighth and final compiled volume in February 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment has published all eight volumes of the manga in English

The manga inspired a 13-episode series of anime shorts that premiered in October 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the anime adaptation as it aired.

The manga also inspired a 14-episode Taiwanese live-action series that debuted in Taiwan on the KKTV Taiwan streaming service on February 6.