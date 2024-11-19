×
News
The Vampires Next Door's Ryoko Takabatake Launches New Manga on November 22

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Takabatake to launch Mōsō Land Escape manga

This year's 23rd issue of Futabasha's Manga Action magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga author Ryoko Takabatake will launch a new manga titled Mōsō Land Escape (Delusional Land Escape) on Futabasha's Web Action manga website on Friday.

mangaryouko
Image via Ryoko Takabatake's X/Twitter account
© Ryoko Takabatake, Futabasha

Takabatake's The Vampires Next Door (Tonari no Vampire-san) manga launched on the YouTube manga magazine MANGAPOLO ZERO in 2014. The series ended in 2015. Nihonbungeisha published two compiled book volumes of the manga. KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki publishes the manga digitally in English.

Source: Manga Action issue 23

