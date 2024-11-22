Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior Manga

Manga inspired TV anime adaptation in 2014

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday one new manga release for the week of November 22 for its new e-bookstore service " emaqi ."

When Usa's left to live "alone" in a shared house due to his parents' job transfer, he finds himself surrounded by a bunch of weirdos and perverts. But wait! His crush, Ritsu, lives there too?! Dive into this coming-of-age comedy with a perfect blend of 30% romance and 70% laughs!

Miyahara ( Love Lab ) launched the manga in Young King Ours in 2010, and ended the series in December 2017. The manga has 11 volumes. Crunchyroll and Manga Planet have also released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation by Brains Base in 2014. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan with the title The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior . Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in August 2015, and on Blu-ray Disc in December 2016.

emaqi also revealed it is hosting a welcome campaign, where first-time buyers get 80% off of specific manga between November 18 and December 19.

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

Source: E-mail correspondence