Live-Action Himitsu - Top Secret Series Reveals Main Cast, January Debut

The official website for the live-action series of Reiko Shimizu 's Himitsu - Top Secret manga revealed its two main cast members and January 2025 premiere date on Tuesday. Yūto Nakajima (Pink and Gray, Our Meal for Tomorrow, left in image below) plays the roles of both Ikkō Aoki and Katsuhiro Suzuki, while Rihito Itagaki ( Kamen Rider Zi-O, Lonely Castle in the Mirror , live-action The Promised Neverland , right) plays Tsuyoshi Maki.

The series will premiere on Fuji TV , Kansai TV , and their affiliated channels in January 2025, and it will air on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST).

Kana Matsumoto and Tadaaki Hōrai are directing the series off scripts by Shimako Satō.

The manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been perfected to the point that the government can retrieve up to five years' worth of memories from people's minds — even if they are dead. As they delve into people's minds to solve crimes, the investigators of the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory must weigh the ethical choices in the ultimate invasion of privacy.

Himitsu - Top Secret inspired the Top Secret ~The Revelation~ television anime by Madhouse in 2008. It also inspired a live-action film in August 2016.

Himitsu Season 0 ( Himitsu - The Top Secret season 0 ), a spinoff of the original manga, debuted in October 2012. Hakusensha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan on July 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 so that the creator could prepare for a new arc, and it returned after two years in October 2023. The manga begins by telling the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original series.