Philosophical sci-fi manga ran from 1999 to 2012, inspired TV anime in 2008, live-action film in 2016

Himitsu - Top Secret

Hakusensha's online store listing for the December issue of its Melody magazine shows the issue's cover with an announcement of a live-action television adaptation of Reiko Shimizu's Himitsu - Top Secret manga philosophical science fiction suspense manga. The magazine issue will ship on Sunday.

The manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been perfected to the point that the government can retrieve up to five years' worth of memories from people's minds — even if they are dead. As they delve into people's minds to solve crimes, the investigators of the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory must weigh the ethical choices in the ultimate invasion of privacy.

Himitsu - Top Secret inspired the Top Secret ~The Revelation~ television anime by Madhouse in 2008. It also inspired a live-action film in August 2016.

Himitsu Season 0 ( Himitsu - The Top Secret season 0 ), a spinoff of the original manga, debuted in October 2012. Hakusensha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan on July 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 so that the creator could prepare for a new arc, and it returned after two years in October 2023. The manga begins by telling the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original series.

Update: Comic Natalie updated its October 28 article on the project to say that this is a live-action television adaptation of Himitsu - Top Secret , not Himitsu Season 0 . Thanks, SHD.

